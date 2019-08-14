Osmanlı-Bolu Bein Max 2’de

TFF 1.Ligde yeni sezonun ilk haftasının naklen yayın programı açıklandı. Yapılan açıklamaya göre Osmanlıspor-Boluspor maçın Bein Max 2’den yayınlanacak.

Haber: C.Kutay Aykan

Ligin ilk haftasının naklen yayın akışı şöyle:

16 Ağustos Cuma

20.00: Giresunspor-Menemenspor (Bein Max 1)

17 Ağustos Cumartesi

19.15: F.Karagümrük AŞ-Bursaspor (Bein Max 1)

21.45: A.Demirspor-Balıkesirspor (Bein Max 1)

21.45: Osmanlıspor FK-Boluspor (Bein Max 2)

18 Ağustos Pazar

16.30: Hatayspor-Altınorduspor AŞ (Bein Max 1)

19.15: BB Erzurumspor-İstanbulspor AŞ (Bein Max 1)

21.45: Altay-Ümraniyespor (Bein Max 2)

21.45: Akhisarspor-Adanaspor (Bein Max 1)

19 Ağustos Pazartesi

20.00: Eskişehirspor-Keçiörengücü (Bein Max 1)

Güncelleme Tarihi: 14 Ağustos 2019, 13:59
