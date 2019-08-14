Osmanlı-Bolu Bein Max 2’de

Haber: C.Kutay Aykan
Ligin ilk haftasının naklen yayın akışı şöyle:
16 Ağustos Cuma
20.00: Giresunspor-Menemenspor (Bein Max 1)
17 Ağustos Cumartesi
19.15: F.Karagümrük AŞ-Bursaspor (Bein Max 1)
21.45: A.Demirspor-Balıkesirspor (Bein Max 1)
21.45: Osmanlıspor FK-Boluspor (Bein Max 2)
18 Ağustos Pazar
16.30: Hatayspor-Altınorduspor AŞ (Bein Max 1)
19.15: BB Erzurumspor-İstanbulspor AŞ (Bein Max 1)
21.45: Altay-Ümraniyespor (Bein Max 2)
21.45: Akhisarspor-Adanaspor (Bein Max 1)
19 Ağustos Pazartesi
20.00: Eskişehirspor-Keçiörengücü (Bein Max 1)Güncelleme Tarihi: 14 Ağustos 2019, 13:59